Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Çfarë përfshihet në periudhën tuaj të provës dhe si ta menaxhoni abonimin tuaj

ByMamfo Breshia

Shtator 7, 2023
Çfarë përfshihet në periudhën tuaj të provës dhe si ta menaxhoni abonimin tuaj

During your trial period, you will have access to both the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages on FT.com. The Standard Digital package provides you with access to global news, analysis, and expert opinion. The Premium Digital package offers additional benefits, including access to the premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters with original, in-depth reporting on key business themes.

If you want to compare the features of the Standard and Premium Digital packages, you can find a detailed comparison on the FT.com website.

It’s important to note that you have the flexibility to change your subscription plan at any time during the trial period. Simply visit the “Settings & Account” section to make the necessary adjustments.

At the end of your trial period, if you take no action, you will be automatically enrolled in the premium digital monthly subscription plan, which costs $69 per month. However, if you want to save on costs, you can opt to pay annually and save 20% on your subscription.

If you decide that the Standard Digital package is more suitable for your needs, you can downgrade your subscription. The Standard Digital package still provides a robust journalistic offering that fulfills many users’ needs.

Any changes you make to your subscription will take effect at the end of the trial period, allowing you to retain full access for four weeks, even if you choose to downgrade or cancel your subscription.

If you wish to cancel your subscription or trial, you can do so at any time by logging into the “Settings & Account” section and selecting the “Cancel” option on the right-hand side. Please note that you can still enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

When it comes to payment, FT.com supports credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments.

Burimet: FT.com

By Mamfo Breshia

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Metoda e re përdor yjet RR Lyr me periudhë të dyfishtë për të matur distancat e galaktikave

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Shkencë

Zhbllokimi i sekreteve të patescibaktereve: Vështrime të reja në stilin e tyre të jetesës dhe mekanizmat molekularë

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Shkencë

Japonia lëshon raketë në Hënë në përpjekje për të zbritur në sipërfaqen hënore

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia

Ke humbur

Teknologji

Apple zbulon përmirësime emocionuese dhe rritje të mundshme të çmimeve për iPhone 15 Pro dhe Pro Max

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Shkencë

Metoda e re përdor yjet RR Lyr me periudhë të dyfishtë për të matur distancat e galaktikave

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologji

Spyware i lidhur me firmën izraelite NSO shfrytëzon të metat e pajisjes Apple, thotë Citizen Lab

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknologji

Huawei i Kinës nxjerr në treg telefonin inteligjent Mate 60 Pro+ për para-shitje

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments