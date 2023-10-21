SpaceX Falcon 9 lëshon me sukses 21 satelitë Starlink nga Baza e Forcave Hapësinore Vandenberg

Early this morning, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, successfully delivering 21 Starlink satellites to orbit. This launch marks the first of two Starlink delivery missions planned for the day.

The Falcon 9 rocket, powered by nine Merlin 1D engines, lifted off at 1:23 a.m. PDT. Following liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E), the rocket embarked on a south-easterly trajectory. This launch is notable as it is the 22nd mission carried out by SpaceX from the West Coast this year, as well as the 75th orbital launch of 2023 for the company.

One noteworthy aspect of this mission is the reuse of the first-stage booster. This particular booster has completed 16 flights, having been previously employed in missions such as Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, and more. After the main burn phase, lasting approximately two and a half minutes, the first stage successfully landed on the drone ship named ‘Of Course I still Love You’ in the Pacific Ocean.

The deployment of the 21 V2 Mini Starlink satellites is scheduled to take place about an hour after launch. These satellites are the next generation of Starlink spacecraft, equipped with upgraded antennae and larger solar panels. Compared to their predecessors, the V2 Mini satellites have the capacity to deliver four times the bandwidth. Today’s launch marks the 28th time the V2 Mini model has been employed since its introduction earlier this year.

In addition to this launch, another Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off later today from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This mission will carry a record-breaking payload of 23 V2 Mini Starlink satellites, the highest number to be deployed on a single mission.

It is clear that SpaceX continues to make significant progress in its Starlink satellite constellation, further expanding its global broadband coverage and paving the way for improved internet connectivity around the world.

Përkufizime:

– Falcon 9: A two-stage orbital rocket developed and manufactured by SpaceX for the transport of satellites and spacecraft into space.

– Starlink: A satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX providing global broadband coverage.

– Vandenberg Space Force Base: A United States Space Force Base located northwest of Lompoc, California.

– Orbital launch: The process of sending a rocket or spacecraft into orbit around a celestial body.

