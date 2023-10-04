Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Qëndrimi pozitiv i lidhur me suksesin në mësim, gjen Meta-Study

ByMamfo Breshia

Tetor 4, 2023
Qëndrimi pozitiv i lidhur me suksesin në mësim, gjen Meta-Study

A meta-study conducted by the DIPF | Leibniz Institute for Research and Information in Education and other institutions has found that students who have a positive attitude about their abilities and the subjects they are studying are more likely to achieve their learning goals. Conversely, students who lack confidence in their abilities may struggle to meet their goals. The study analyzed data from five intensive longitudinal studies that included daily surveys of university students.

The results confirmed a key principle of motivation research: that confidence in one’s abilities, interest in the subject, and success are interconnected. The researchers also identified a virtuous circle, whereby students who achieve their learning goals one day are more motivated to continue learning the next. On the other hand, a vicious circle was observed when learning goals were not met, leading to decreased motivation and a tendency to procrastinate.

Interestingly, failing to achieve goals did not always result in a negative spiral. Some students were not discouraged by failure and instead became even more determined to succeed. The study also found that students who were interested in their subject were more likely to achieve their goals.

Contrary to expectations, the amount of time spent studying did not correlate with learning goal achievement. The researchers suggest that the perception of task difficulty may play a role in the amount of time spent studying.

While the studies focused on university students, the researchers believe that the findings are likely applicable to other age groups, such as schoolchildren. Further research would be needed to confirm this.

Overall, the meta-study highlights the important role that motivation, a positive attitude, and interest in the subject play in learning success. By fostering these qualities, educators can effectively support students in achieving their goals.

Source: Leibniz-Institut für Bildungsforschung und Bildungsinformation (no URL provided)

