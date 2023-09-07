Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Japonia nis me sukses misionin hënor në Hënë

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Shtator 7, 2023
Japonia nis me sukses misionin hënor në Hënë

Japan has successfully launched a lunar mission, becoming the fifth country to head to the moon after India. The small unmanned Japanese spacecraft, launched from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center, is scheduled to enter the moon’s orbit in a few months and land early next year. The mission is carrying two space missions: a new X-ray telescope and a lightweight high-precision moon lander that will serve as the basis for future moon landing technology.

The launch was crucial for Japan’s space program, as a series of failures and delays in the past year had raised concerns. Japan’s success in this mission will help maintain its standing as a leading player in space exploration. Moreover, Japan’s performance in space is important for its national security strategy, especially with advancements made by China and Russia in mind.

The mission, called the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), aims to land within 328 feet of its target location, which is much closer than previous lunar landers. The advanced imaging technology used in SLIM is a response to China’s space program and will also contribute to NASA’s Artemis project.

In addition to the moon lander, the mission includes an X-ray telescope called the X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM), jointly developed by JAXA, NASA, and other entities. This telescope will help scientists and astronomers study stars, galaxies, and particles launched by supermassive black holes.

Japan has made previous attempts to reach the moon, but faced setbacks and failures. This successful mission is not only significant for Japan’s space program but also for its future moon landing programs.

Burimet:
– Original article: “Japan Successfully Launches Lunar Mission to the Moon” (source article)
– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-images-show-footprint-of-sunshine-into-smc-x-ray-data
– JAXA: https://global.jaxa.jp/press/2020/01/20200721-1_e.html

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Teknologjia MOXIE në Mars: Një përparim për eksplorimin e ardhshëm njerëzor

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Shkencë

Artikull i ri: Shkencëtarët dhe inxhinierët që punojnë në eksplorimin e Marsit

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Shkencë

Ylli i copëtuar dhe konsumuar në mënyrë të përsëritur nga Vrima e Zezë ngatërron astronomët

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ke humbur

Teknologji

Atlanta Journal-Constitution mirëpret Imani Dennis dhe Abbey Edmonson në Ekipin Dixhital

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknologji

Nokia G42 5G: Çmime të ngacmuara dhe opsione të reja ngjyrash

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Lajme

Microsoft njofton transmetimin Xbox Digital për shfaqjen e lojërave në Tokio

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Lajme

Lundrimi në renë kompjuterike: Tendencat dhe zhvillimet kryesore në tregun e ruajtjes vendase të resë së Azisë Paqësorit

Shtator 8, 2023 0 Comments