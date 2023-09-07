Jeta e qytetit

Japonia lëshon raketë për të eksploruar origjinën e universit

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Shtator 7, 2023
Japan launched an HII-A rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center, carrying an X-ray telescope and a lunar lander. The rocket successfully put the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) satellite into orbit. XRISM will measure the speed and composition of intergalactic space, aiding in the study of celestial object formation and the mysteries of the universe’s creation. In collaboration with NASA, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will analyze different wavelengths of light, temperature, and shapes of objects in space.

The mission is particularly significant for its potential insights into the properties of hot plasma, which makes up a significant portion of the universe. Understanding the behavior of hot plasma can have applications in various fields, including healthcare, technology, and environmental preservation. David Alexander, a director at Rice University, believes that studying hot plasma will provide valuable knowledge on topics such as black holes, chemical element evolution, and galactic clusters.

The rocket also carried a lightweight lunar lander called the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM). Although SLIM will not reach lunar orbit for a few months, it aims to make a precise landing on the moon early next year. JAXA is developing “pinpoint landing technology” to ensure more accurate landings, with a target of landing within 100 meters of the intended location. This technology will be crucial for future lunar probes and landing missions on other planets.

The launch of this rocket comes at a time when countries are re-engaging with lunar exploration. Only the United States, Russia, China, and India have achieved successful moon landings. Recent attempts by Russia and a Japanese private company failed, highlighting the challenges involved. The current mission by Japan marks another foray into lunar exploration, with the hope of contributing valuable knowledge and advancing space exploration technology.

Source: The Japan Times, Rice University

