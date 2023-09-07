Jeta e qytetit

Japonia lëshon raketë me teleskop me rreze X dhe Lander Hënor

ByRobert Andrew

Shtator 7, 2023
Japan successfully launched a rocket carrying an X-ray telescope and a small lunar lander. The HII-A rocket was launched from Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan. The rocket put into orbit the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM), which will study the origins of the universe by measuring the speed and composition of celestial objects. In collaboration with NASA, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will analyze light at different wavelengths, temperature, and shapes of objects in space. This mission is expected to provide insight into the properties of hot plasma, which could have various applications such as wound healing and cleaning the environment. Additionally, the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), a lightweight lunar lander, was also on board the rocket. It is set to attempt a landing on the moon early next year.

Japan is currently developing “pinpoint landing technology” for future lunar probes and missions to other planets. The Smart Lander is designed to have more precise landing capabilities, with an intended landing location accuracy within 100 meters (330 feet). This advancement is significant as previous landings have been off by around 10 kilometers (6 miles) or more. Several nations have successfully landed on the moon, including the United States, Russia, China, and India. Japan’s space program has faced recent failures, but this successful launch marks a step toward their goal of sending a Japanese astronaut to the moon. Going to the moon has been a long-standing fascination for humanity, with the U.S. Apollo program’s moon landing in 1969 being a significant milestone.

Burimet:
– The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

