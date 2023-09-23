Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

ISRO po punon për të vendosur kontakte me Vikram Lander dhe Pragyan Rover të Chandrayaan-3

ByMamfo Breshia

Shtator 23, 2023
ISRO po punon për të vendosur kontakte me Vikram Lander dhe Pragyan Rover të Chandrayaan-3

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently making efforts to re-establish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3. According to ISRO, both the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are in a safe state and have been put into sleep mode for nearly a month. The organization remains hopeful in making contact with these lunar vehicles.

Chandrayaan-3 is an ambitious mission undertaken by ISRO to explore the lunar surface, specifically the South Pole of the moon. The Vikram lander was designed to touch down gently on the lunar surface, while the Pragyan rover was meant to carry out scientific experiments and analyze the lunar soil.

ISRO’s current efforts aim to awaken the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover from their sleep mode. Establishing communication with these vehicles would be a significant achievement, as it would enable ISRO to continue their mission and gather valuable scientific data from the moon.

The organization has not disclosed the reason behind the interruption in communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. However, they are actively working to rectify the situation and restore contact.

As ISRO continues its endeavors to establish contact with the lunar vehicles, the scientific community and space enthusiasts eagerly await further updates. The successful re-establishment of communication would mark a significant milestone in India’s space exploration efforts and pave the way for further advancements in lunar research.

Burimet:
– Hindustan Times Videos

By Mamfo Breshia

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Projekti i ripyllëzimit në rezervatin e shpyllëzuar të Amazonës, i shkatërruar nga zjarrvënia

Shtator 24, 2023 Robert Andrew
Shkencë

Zbulimi i ri: Njerëzit e hershëm përdorën dru për të ndërtuar struktura mbi 476,000 vjet më parë

Shtator 24, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Shkencë

Kandil deti mund të mësojë nga përvoja, tregon studime

Shtator 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Projekti i ripyllëzimit në rezervatin e shpyllëzuar të Amazonës, i shkatërruar nga zjarrvënia

Shtator 24, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Shkencë

Zbulimi i ri: Njerëzit e hershëm përdorën dru për të ndërtuar struktura mbi 476,000 vjet më parë

Shtator 24, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Shkencë

Kandil deti mund të mësojë nga përvoja, tregon studime

Shtator 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Shkencë

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Capsule Set to Land with Asteroid Sample

Shtator 24, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments