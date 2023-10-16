Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Filmi i ri me metrazh të shkurtër "Një revolucion në minutë" tregon eksplorimin frymëzues të hapësirës

ByRobert Andrew

Tetor 16, 2023
Filmi i ri me metrazh të shkurtër "Një revolucion në minutë" tregon eksplorimin frymëzues të hapësirës

A new short film titled “One Revolution Per Minute” has recently emerged, created by animator and filmmaker Erik Wernquist. Known for his previous work on space-oriented concepts, Wernquist takes viewers on a visual journey through different areas of the solar system aboard the space station SSPO Esperanta.

The film showcases stunning visuals of various celestial bodies, including Mars and Saturn. The attention to detail is remarkable, with the space station designed to resemble a luxurious hotel or cruise ship. Throughout the video, viewers are treated to glimpses of a magnificent lounge and a wall of mirrors, creating a sense of awe and wonder.

While the film is undeniably awe-inspiring, some viewers have noted that it deviates from accurate physics. Specifically, the rotation of the outside scenery does not align with gravity’s effects on objects and individuals within the space station. However, this minor discrepancy does not diminish the overall majesty and beauty presented in the film.

Wernquist’s previous work, including the acclaimed video “Wanderers” featuring the iconic voice-over of Carl Sagan, also captivated audiences with its inspirational depiction of space exploration. With “One Revolution Per Minute,” Wernquist solidifies his position as a leading filmmaker in the realm of space exploration.

As fans eagerly await Wernquist’s future projects, his films continue to inspire and transport viewers to the sights and wonders of the universe – places they may never have the chance to personally experience.

Burimet:

Erik Wernquist – One Revolution Per Minute

UT – This Short Film is a Stunning Preview of Human Space Exploration

UT – A Human Migration to Space is NOT so Inevitable, says New Research

UT – New Video Will Get You Excited for New Horizons’ Pluto Encounter (as if you already aren’t…)

By Robert Andrew

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Misioni Psyche: Eksplorimi i një asteroidi me një bërthamë metalike

Tetor 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Shkencë

Forma e Përdredhur e Rrugës së Qumështit shpjeguar nga astronomët e Harvardit

Tetor 16, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Shkencë

Atlasi i qelizave të trurit njerëzor: Revolucionizimi i të kuptuarit tonë të çrregullimeve neuropsikiatrike

Tetor 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Misioni Psyche: Eksplorimi i një asteroidi me një bërthamë metalike

Tetor 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Shkencë

Forma e Përdredhur e Rrugës së Qumështit shpjeguar nga astronomët e Harvardit

Tetor 16, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Shkencë

Atlasi i qelizave të trurit njerëzor: Revolucionizimi i të kuptuarit tonë të çrregullimeve neuropsikiatrike

Tetor 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Shkencë

Një rast ekstrem: Zbulimi i ekzoplanetit të dendur GJ367 b

Tetor 16, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments