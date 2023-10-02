Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Përparime të reja në rindërtimin mjeko-ligjor të fytyrës

ByGabriel Botha

Tetor 2, 2023
A new advancement in forensic facial reconstruction has been announced in Stark County, Ohio, by Attorney General Dave Yost. This technology aims to provide law enforcement and the public with alternative images of unidentified persons in order to generate more leads and solve cold cases.

Traditionally, forensic artists like Sam Molnar from Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) would sculpt heads and faces of the unidentified using clay on top of 3D printed copies of their skulls. However, this process was time-consuming, as it required driving the skull to a medical center for CT scanning and then 3D printing the file.

Now, a partnership between BCI and The Ohio State University has led to the development of a computer program by graphics researcher Jeremy Patterson and 3D animator Dean Hensley. This program uses photogrammetry to create a scaled 3D rendering of objects, including human skulls. Instead of relying on expensive specialized equipment, this program only requires a series of iPhone photos taken from different angles.

With this technology, Molnar can now take images of the skull on her cell phone and send them to Patterson and Hensley. They quickly create the 3D model with much less data than a traditional CT scan, resulting in a faster printing process.

These advancements have already made a significant impact in solving cold cases. By reducing the time it takes to obtain a 3D printed copy of the skull, investigations can move forward more quickly. In partnership with animation technology, forensic facial reconstruction has become a powerful tool for law enforcement, providing them with a new way to identify and give faces to the unidentified.

Burimet:

- Additive Technologies for Facial Reconstruction – Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation

- Advancements in Forensic Facial Reconstruction - Universiteti Shtetëror i Ohajos

