New Funding for NASA’s Mars Sample Return Program while Halting Cooperation with European Mars Mission

The House appropriators have recently released a report detailing the commerce, justice, and science (CJS) spending bill for fiscal year 2024, which includes a budget of $25.366 billion for NASA. In a significant divergence from the Senate bill, the House report provides full funding of $949.3 million for NASA’s Mars Sample Return (MSR) program, ensuring the sample retrieval lander and Earth return orbiter missions launch by 2030.

Although the House report fully supports the MSR program, it halts NASA’s plans for cooperation with a European Mars mission. The report explicitly states that it does not support the requested funding for the Rosalind Franklin ExoMars rover, which refers to proposed NASA support for the European Space Agency mission. This decision comes after the European Space Agency terminated its cooperation with Russia last year.

The House report acknowledges the pending results of the Independent Review Board, which wrapped up its work in September. The board concluded that there was a minimal chance of MSR staying on cost and schedule, estimating the program to cost between $8 billion and $11 billion. This cost exceeds the $5.3 billion threshold specified in the Senate report, highlighting the discrepancies between the two bills.

While the House bill significantly funds MSR, it reduces funding for other NASA programs. The House bill slightly increases the budget for NASA science programs to $7.38 billion, compared to the Senate bill’s $7.341 billion. However, the House bill decreases funding for Earth science, astrophysics, heliophysics, and biological and physical sciences compared to the Senate bill.

Furthermore, the House bill provides specific language regarding the location of the receiving facility for MSR samples. It directs NASA to prioritize proximity to the current curator by placing the facility within 30 miles (50 kilometers) of the Johnson Space Center, where the current facility is located. NASA is yet to select a potential location for the receiving facility but emphasized the need for a Biosafety Level 4 rating and the possibility of utilizing an existing government facility.

Overall, the House appropriators’ report offers a unique perspective by fully funding the troubled MSR program while diverging from the Senate bill by halting cooperation with a European Mars mission. The decisions made in the House report will significantly impact NASA’s programs and future missions.

