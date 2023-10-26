In a groundbreaking study, scientists have made a fascinating discovery about the Earth’s mantle – the layer between the crust and the core. It turns out that beneath our feet lies an enormous reservoir of water, comparable in size to the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian oceans combined.

Unlike the liquid water we are familiar with on the Earth’s surface, this water is stored in the form of ions inside crystals within the mantle. This finding challenges the long-held belief that the upper and lower mantles are devoid of water. It suggests that the transition zone between them, located about 255-410 miles underground, is actually wet.

The researchers conducted experiments on rocks representative of the mantle transition zone. By observing the viscosity levels of these rocks, they found a correlation with the measured levels of the mantle. This indicates that the transition zone indeed contains water.

Furthermore, the study suggests that the Earth may be “wet all the way down to its core.” It is proposed that the mantle itself is capable of producing water through chemical reactions, rather than relying solely on collisions with ice-rich comets during the planet’s early history.

The revelation of this vast underground water system has implications beyond our own planet. It raises the possibility that other celestial bodies, including extrasolar planets, could also harbor hidden oceans within their mantles.

The presence of water deep within the Earth’s interior has potential consequences for seismic activity. As the water escapes from the crystals, it may generate tremendous pressure, ultimately triggering earthquakes that originate hundreds of miles below the surface. This sheds new light on the mysterious origins of certain seismic events.

Despite these remarkable findings, the scientific community remains uncertain about the exact origins and quantities of water on our planet. The ongoing debate highlights the complexity of Earth’s evolution and its relevance to understanding other celestial bodies.

