Shpejtësia e gravitetit: A është e menjëhershme?

Gravity and light are two fundamental forces in our universe, but do they behave the same way when it comes to speed? While light has a finite speed, the question remains: does gravity propagate instantaneously or at the speed of light? This article explores the fascinating findings that have led scientists to conclude that gravity indeed propagates at the speed of light.

In 1676, Ole Rømer made the first measurement of the speed of light by observing the motion of Jupiter’s moon, Io, as it passed behind the planet and re-emerged from its shadow. This experiment demonstrated that light has a finite speed, contrary to earlier beliefs. However, it wasn’t until much later that experiments, measurements, and observations provided insight into the speed of gravity.

According to Newton’s theory of gravity, which suggested an instantaneous force acting between all massive objects, gravity was thought to propagate instantly. However, the speed of gravity being equal to the speed of light was predicted by Einstein’s theory of gravity, yet to be proven.

To test this prediction, scientists conducted gravitational microlensing experiments, where the background light from a star gets distorted and magnified as an intervening mass passes near the line-of-sight to the star. These experiments revealed a specific signal that confirmed that the effects of gravitation propagate at the speed of light, just like light itself.

It is important to note that Newton’s laws of gravitation still accurately describe the motion of planets around the Sun. However, this is because, at every moment, the gravitational force always points towards the current location of the Sun, not where it was in the past.

In conclusion, while it may seem intuitive for gravity to behave differently from light, experiments and observations have shown that gravity propagates at the speed of light. This discovery aligns with Einstein’s theory of gravity and helps us further understand the nature of our universe.

