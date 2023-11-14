Mit Professors Named 2023 Innovation Fund Investigators by Pew Charitable Trusts

MIT professors Gene-Wei Li and Michael Birnbaum have been recognized as 2023 Innovation Fund investigators by The Pew Charitable Trusts. This prestigious honor highlights their contributions to interdisciplinary research in human biology and disease.

Gene-Wei Li, an associate professor in MIT’s Department of Biology, specializes in biophysics and focuses on understanding how bacteria optimize protein production. Collaborating with Katsuhiko Murakami, a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at the Pennsylvania State University, they will explore the intricate genetics of cyanobacteria. Specifically, they aim to unravel the mechanisms of transcription termination, a crucial step in cyanobacteria gene regulation that is not fully understood. By combining their expertise in transcription regulation and structural biology, Li and Murakami hope to develop a model for microbial transcriptional termination in cyanobacteria. This research may contribute to new scientific approaches in studying cyanobacteria, photosynthesis-promoting plant cells, and other bacterial groups.

Michael Birnbaum, an associate professor of biological engineering at MIT, focuses on immune recognition in cancer and infections. Together with Dan Littman, a professor of molecular immunology at New York University, Birnbaum seeks to elucidate the root cause of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), an autoimmune disorder affecting millions of people. By merging Littman’s research on the impact of specific bacteria on T cell development with Birnbaum’s expertise in T cell receptor-antigen binding, they hope to identify the specific microbes and antigens responsible for triggering harmful responses in the gut. Their collaborative efforts could lead to novel treatment avenues for IBD, including therapies targeting pathogenic microbes or T cells.

The Pew Charitable Trusts has a long-standing commitment to supporting pioneering research across various fields. With the launch of the Innovation Fund in 2017, Pew aims to foster scientific collaboration among alumni of its biomedical programs in the United States and Latin America. By recognizing scientists like Li and Birnbaum, Pew seeks to facilitate groundbreaking discoveries that will have a lasting impact on health and medicine.

