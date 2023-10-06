NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope continues to amaze us with its breathtaking images of galaxies. Each day this week, NASA has been sharing a new image of a galaxy captured by the Hubble. These images not only provide fascinating information about these distant galaxies but also serve as visual treats for astronomy enthusiasts.

Before delving into the beauty of these galaxy shots, let’s first understand what a galaxy is. Galaxies are vast cosmic neighborhoods composed of stars, gas, and dust that are held together by gravity. They come in various sizes and shapes, ranging from those with millions of stars to those with billions. The Milky Way, our home galaxy, is just one among billions in the universe, with recent estimates suggesting the presence of trillions of galaxies.

The Hubble Space Telescope has turned its gaze toward numerous galaxies, capturing close to 10,000 galaxies in a single image. One of the galaxies showcased by NASA is NGC 4654, an intermediate spiral galaxy located in the Virgo constellation. NGC 4654 displays an asymmetric distribution of stars and neutral hydrogen gas. This asymmetry may be a result of an interaction with a companion galaxy called NGC 4639 and the influence of the strong gravitational force from the Virgo galaxy cluster.

Another galaxy featured by NASA is NGC 612, a rare radio galaxy with a lenticular shape. Lenticular galaxies have a central bulge and disk similar to spiral galaxies but lack the characteristic arms. NGC 612 is an active galaxy, emitting significantly more infrared radiation than visible light. It is one of only five known non-elliptical radio galaxies, and scientists are still studying the reasons behind its radio emission.

NGC 6951, located approximately 78 million light-years away in the Cepheus constellation, showcases bright blue spiral arms and a brilliant white galactic core. This galaxy has experienced periods of intense star formation followed by quiescent phases. At its center lies a supermassive black hole surrounded by a ring of stars, gas, and dust, which supplies material for ongoing star formation.

Lastly, NASA presents NGC 1087, a barred spiral galaxy that spans 87,000 light-years in diameter and is situated 80 million light-years from Earth. This galaxy exhibits regions of cold molecular gas, represented by dark red streaks, and regions of active star formation characterized by bright pink ionized gas. The bluer regions contain young, hot stars.

These images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope provide invaluable insights into the nature and evolution of galaxies. They allow scientists to study star formation, interactions between galaxies, and the behavior of supermassive black holes. The Hubble’s ongoing exploration of the cosmos continues to expand our understanding of the vast universe we inhabit.

Përkufizime:

– Galaxy: Massive cosmic neighborhoods that contain stars, gas, and dust held together by gravity.

– Intermediate Spiral Galaxy: A type of galaxy with a structure between a barred spiral galaxy and an unbarred spiral galaxy.

– Radio Galaxy: A galaxy that emits significant amounts of radio waves.

– Lenticular Galaxy: A galaxy with a central bulge and disk similar to spiral galaxies but lacking characteristic spiral arms.

– Seyfert Galaxy: An active galaxy that emits large amounts of infrared radiation, despite looking normal in visible light.

– Non-Elliptical Radio Galaxy: A radio galaxy that is not elliptical in shape but possesses a different morphology.

– Supermassive Black Hole: A black hole with a mass millions or billions of times greater than that of the sun.

