Shkencëtarët sfidojnë teoritë tradicionale rreth kuasarëve dhe disqeve të grumbullimit

ByMamfo Breshia

Tetor 8, 2023
Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery that challenges traditional theories about quasars and their accretion disks. Quasars are extremely bright objects in distant galaxies that are powered by supermassive black holes at their centers. According to the standard accretion disk theory, the spectral energy distribution of a quasar is influenced by its intrinsic brightness. However, researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China have found that this is not the case.

Associate Professor Zhenyi Cai and Professor Junxian Wang conducted a study of the optical to extreme ultraviolet radiation emitted by the accretion of supermassive black holes. They discovered that the spectral energy distribution of quasars is independent of their intrinsic brightness. This challenges the traditional understanding and suggests that the standard accretion disk theory may not fully explain the observed phenomena.

The researchers also found a significant departure from the predictions of the classical accretion disk theory in the extreme ultraviolet spectral energy distribution of quasars. This discovery provides substantial support for models that incorporate accretion disk winds. These winds could play a crucial role in shaping the properties of quasars and their accretion disks.

The study has broader implications for our understanding of supermassive black hole accretion physics and related phenomena. It could help shed light on black hole mass growth, cosmic reionization, the origin of broad-line regions, extreme ultraviolet dust extinction, and more.

Future satellite projects with ultraviolet detection capabilities, such as the Chinese Space Station Telescope, are expected to provide further insights into the physical properties of quasars and similar celestial objects.

Burimi:
“A universal average spectral energy distribution for quasars from the optical to the extreme ultraviolet” by Zhen-Yi Cai and Jun-Xian Wang, Nature Astronomy.

