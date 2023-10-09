Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Kërkimi i fushave magnetike në yjet pulsues të tipit A: një zbulim dhe një rezultat i pavlefshëm

ByGabriel Botha

Tetor 9, 2023
In a recent study published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters, researchers investigated the presence of magnetic fields in pulsating A-type stars. Unlike cooler stars, which regularly exhibit magnetic fields, hot stars with radiative envelopes rarely do. This is due to the absence of convective motion, which is necessary to sustain magnetic fields through dynamo action. However, approximately 15% of hot stars between 7,000K and 20,000K have magnetic fields that are much stronger than the average magnetic field of the Sun.

The study focused on two types of pulsating A-type stars: delta Scuti variables and gamma Doradus variables. Delta Scuti variables are main sequence stars that experience periodic changes in brightness, similar to Cepheid variables, with pulsation periods ranging from a few minutes to a few hours. Gamma Doradus variables, on the other hand, do not exhibit the same period-luminosity relation and have longer pulsation periods, suggesting a dominance of g-mode oscillations.

Using the Potsdam Echelle Polarimetric and Spectroscopic Instrument (PEPSI), the researchers observed two specific stars: HD 340577 (HD34), a delta Scuti variable, and HR 8799 (HR87), a gamma Doradus variable. The results showed that HD34 exhibited a magnetic field potentially as strong as 1,200G, making it the strongest magnetic field ever detected on a delta Scuti variable. In contrast, no magnetic field was detected on HR87.

The study also revealed interesting differences between the two types of variables. Delta Scuti variables with strong magnetic fields are typically slow rotators, suggesting a potential correlation between long rotation periods and the presence of magnetic fields. Additionally, the oscillation modes of HD34 and other delta Scuti variables with strong fields were found to be weaker compared to HR87. This supports the idea that strong magnetic fields dampen oscillation modes.

This research marks the beginning of a systematic investigation into the presence of magnetic fields in delta Scuti and gamma Doradus variables and their impact on pulsation modes. Further study will provide a better understanding of the conditions under which these fields are present and their implications for these types of stars.

Burimet:
– S Hubrig, S P Järvinen, J D Alvarado-Gómez, I Ilyin, M Schöller. Searching for magnetic fields in pulsating A-type stars: the discovery of a strong field in the probable δ Sct star HD 340577 and a null result for the γ Dor star HR 8799. Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters.

