Shkencë

Dëshmi të reja sugjerojnë se njerëzit arritën në Amerikën e Veriut më herët se sa mendohej më parë

ByMamfo Breshia

Tetor 8, 2023
A recent analysis of human footprints at White Sands National Park in New Mexico has provided new evidence that humans may have arrived in North America much earlier than previously believed. The footprints, believed to be over 23,000 years old, have been a point of controversy due to concerns about the accuracy of dating methods.

However, a new study published in the journal Science has shed light on this issue. The researchers conducted tests on the pollen that was mixed with the footprints and other elements found within the sediment. The analysis supported the age of the footprints, further confirming that humans were indeed present in North America during the peak of the most recent Ice Age.

Traditionally, it was believed that humans arrived in North America between 13,000 and 16,000 years ago. However, this new evidence challenges that theory. The footprints provide insights into the individuals who left them behind. Many of the footprints belonged to children and teenagers, suggesting a diverse range of individuals.

Furthermore, the discovery of a mile-long stretch of tracks believed to have belonged to a woman revealed the occasional presence of toddler-sized footprints alongside hers. This suggests a possible family unit and provides a glimpse into the lives of humans during that time period.

The implications of this research are significant. It suggests that humans were present in North America much earlier than previously thought, and it adds to our understanding of their movements and interactions during the Ice Age. The study serves as a reminder that our knowledge of history is constantly evolving as new evidence emerges and our techniques for analysis improve.

Burimet:

– NewsNation
– Axios

