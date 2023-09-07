Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Si Startrackers ndihmojnë anijen kozmike për të lundruar

ByRobert Andrew

Shtator 7, 2023
Si Startrackers ndihmojnë anijen kozmike për të lundruar

Startrackers have been utilized by spacecraft just like ancient mariners used the stars to navigate. These devices, consisting of telescopes, cameras, and computers, are used to recognize stellar constellations and calculate the position of the spacecraft in space.

At the Guidance and Navigation Control (GNC) Attitude and Orbit Control (AOCS), and Pointing Laboratory, located at ESA’s ESTEC technical center in the Netherlands, a test bench has been created to generate an artificial star-like light source. This test bench combines a rotating table with a star simulator, which simulates the light from a star in terms of brightness and color.

The main purpose of this facility is to characterize and calibrate startrackers in terms of distortion, chromatic aberration, and other optical variables. This ensures that the startrackers have accurate optical performance.

The GNC, AOCS, and Pointing Lab at ESA’s ESTEC focuses on various technologies related to a spacecraft’s ability to determine its orientation and location in space. This lab is part of a larger suite of ESA technical labs that cover all aspects of spaceflight.

While these labs primarily cater to the needs of ESA and European space missions, they are also available for institutions and companies of ESA Member States whenever possible.

Burimet: ESA

Përkufizime:
– Startrackers: Devices consisting of telescopes, cameras, and computers used by spacecraft to recognize stellar constellations and calculate their position in space.
– Guidance and Navigation Control (GNC) Attitude and Orbit Control (AOCS), and Pointing Laboratory: A laboratory located at ESA’s ESTEC technical center that focuses on technologies related to spacecraft navigation and orientation in space.
– ESA: European Space Agency.

Burimet:
– ESA (European Space Agency).

By Robert Andrew

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Një perspektivë e re mbi vrimat e zeza: graviteti teleparalel dhe zbulimi i "flokut" të vrimës së zezë

Shtator 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Shkencë

Faktorët psikologjikë për një zgjidhje të suksesshme të Marsit

Shtator 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Shkencë

Shkencëtarët zhvillojnë modele të embrioneve njerëzore për të studiuar zhvillimin e hershëm

Shtator 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ke humbur

Teknologji

Apple vazhdon zhvillimin e syzeve inteligjente krahas Vision Pro

Shtator 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Teknologji

Gjenerata e ardhshme e sekuencës: avancimi i mjekësisë së personalizuar

Shtator 7, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Teknologji

Huawei do të miratojë plotësisht procesorët Kirin të vetë-zhvilluar në 2024, duke ndikuar në Qualcomm

Shtator 7, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Shkencë

Si Startrackers ndihmojnë anijen kozmike për të lundruar

Shtator 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments