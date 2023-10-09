Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Elon Musk planifikon uljen në Mars në tre deri në katër vjet, shpreh optimizëm për suksesin e nisjes së Starship

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tetor 9, 2023
Elon Musk planifikon uljen në Mars në tre deri në katër vjet, shpreh optimizëm për suksesin e nisjes së Starship

During a recent videoconference at the International Astronautical Congress, Elon Musk shared SpaceX’s plans to achieve a spacecraft landing on Mars within the next three to four years. He also expressed optimism about the upcoming launch of SpaceX’s Starship.

Previously, SpaceX had conducted an uncrewed test flight of the Starship, but it encountered an explosion mid-air, cutting the flight short after less than four minutes. Musk acknowledged the challenges faced by the company and stated that they had learned valuable lessons from the incident.

Although the April mishap prompted the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground the Starship program, SpaceX has been actively working to address the concerns raised. The FAA has outlined 63 corrective actions that SpaceX must undertake to prevent future incidents.

Despite asserting that they have taken the necessary steps to address the FAA’s concerns, SpaceX has not yet received a launch license from the federal regulator. In addition to securing the license, the company will need to obtain further environmental approvals for its launches.

Elon Musk’s ambition to land humans on Mars remains steadfast, and the Starship rocket plays a pivotal role in realizing this vision. With Musk’s optimistic outlook and the efforts being made by SpaceX, many eagerly await the success of the Starship launch and subsequent missions, which could pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet.

Burimet:
– Kongresi Ndërkombëtar Astronautik
– United States Federal Aviation Administration

