Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Feathers of Modern Birds Inherited Proteins from Dinosaur Ancestors

ByRobert Andrew

Tetor 2, 2023
Feathers of Modern Birds Inherited Proteins from Dinosaur Ancestors

Scientists have recently discovered that modern birds’ feathers inherited proteins from their dinosaur ancestors. This revelation suggests that some species of feathered dinosaurs were capable of using their feathers to glide.

Previous research had suggested that dinosaur feathers contained proteins that made them more flexible compared to those of modern birds. Most dinosaur feathers were composed of alpha-keratin proteins, which provided flexibility. On the other hand, bird feathers are predominantly made up of beta-keratin proteins, which strengthen them for flight.

However, researchers from University College Cork (UCC) now believe that this theory might be based on degradation caused by fossilization, leading to a misunderstanding. According to their findings, the proteins in dinosaur feathers have remained unchanged for 125 million years, suggesting that these feathers were actually stiff and provided the ability to glide.

The study involved scientists from the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Light Source (SSRL) at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Researchers used advanced technology to analyze the proteins in fossilized feathers and compare them to modern bird feathers.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the evolution of feathers and flight in birds and their dinosaur ancestors. It challenges previous assumptions about the properties of dinosaur feathers, highlighting the complexity of these fascinating creatures.

Burimet:
– Kolegji Universitar Cork (UCC)
– Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Light Source (SSRL), at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.

By Robert Andrew

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Studiuesit australianë bëjnë përparim në zhvillimin e testit të gjakut për tronditje

Tetor 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Shkencë

Misioni psikik i NASA-s: Eksplorimi i një asteroidi intrigues me një bërthamë të pasur me metal

Tetor 3, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Shkencë

Ekzaminimi i Përshtatjes së Bryofiteve pa Giberellin

Tetor 3, 2023 Mamfo Breshia

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Studiuesit australianë bëjnë përparim në zhvillimin e testit të gjakut për tronditje

Tetor 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Misioni psikik i NASA-s: Eksplorimi i një asteroidi intrigues me një bërthamë të pasur me metal

Tetor 3, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Shkencë

Ekzaminimi i Përshtatjes së Bryofiteve pa Giberellin

Tetor 3, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Shkencë

Metoda e re mundëson zbulimin e komponimeve të ngjashme me aminoacidet në Mars, duke avancuar kërkimin për jetën jashtëtokësore

Tetor 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments