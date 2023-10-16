Shkretëtira e lashtë e Saharasë: lulëzon në ujërat nëntokësore të fshehura

The Sahara Desert, known for its harsh conditions, was once home to the ancient Garamantian Empire. This civilization flourished by accessing hidden groundwater. However, their unsustainable use of this resource led to its depletion and the eventual decline of the empire. These events highlight the crucial importance of sustainable groundwater management.

New research presented at the Geological Society of America’s GSA Connects 2023 meeting sheds light on how the Garamantian Empire harnessed groundwater to sustain their society. Environmental factors, such as the presence of underground water sources, enabled them to thrive for almost a millennium.

The Sahara Desert was transformed into a greener environment between 11,000 and 5,000 years ago due to monsoon rains. This provided surface water resources that supported civilizations. However, when these rains ceased, the Sahara reverted to a desert, causing most civilizations to abandon the region. The Garamantes, however, remained. Despite residing in a hyper-arid desert, the Garamantes were able to rely on a vast sandstone aquifer, potentially one of the world’s largest.

The Garamantes acquired knowledge from Persia through camel trade routes on how to extract groundwater. They employed a technique known as “foggara” or “qanat.” This involved constructing an inclined tunnel into a hillside, just below the water table. Groundwater would then flow through the tunnel for irrigation. The Garamantes constructed approximately 750 km of underground tunnels and access shafts during their peak activity period.

By integrating archaeological research with hydrologic analysis, researchers like Frank Schwartz have gained insights into the Garamantes’ hydrogeology. Despite the lack of annual water recharge, the unique topography, geology, and runoff conditions provided ideal conditions for groundwater extraction using foggara technology. However, the Garamantes faced hardships when groundwater levels dropped below their foggara tunnels, leading to their downfall.

This ancient civilization serves as a cautionary tale for the modern world. The increasing prevalence of extreme environments and unsustainable groundwater use poses significant challenges. Countries like Iran are already experiencing similar problems. Additionally, examples like California’s overuse of groundwater highlight the need for sustainable management practices. Depleting groundwater supplies can have severe consequences when there is no replenishment, ultimately leading to the collapse of societies.

