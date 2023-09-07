Jeta e qytetit

Astronomët përdorin Parimin e Ajnshtajnit për të hartuar shpërndarjen e lëndës së errët

Shtator 7, 2023
Astronomers have utilized a principle proposed by Albert Einstein over a century ago to create a detailed map of the distribution of dark matter. The team’s method allows for the detection of “clumps” of dark matter found between galaxies, providing insight into the distribution of this mysterious substance on smaller scales.

Dark matter poses a challenge for scientists because, despite making up about 85% of the universe, it is invisible. It does not interact with electromagnetic radiation, including visible light, and is incredibly weak in doing so. Dark matter consists of particles that are not comprised of electrons, protons, and neutrons like normal matter.

The presence of dark matter can only be inferred through its gravitational effects on normal matter. Without dark matter, galaxies would rotate too quickly and would not be held together by the gravity of visible matter alone. It is believed that galaxies are surrounded by halos of dark matter, and some models suggest the presence of dark matter clumps within galaxies and in the spaces between them.

A research team from Japan used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to study the distribution of dark matter around a distant galaxy. They employed gravitational lensing, a concept derived from Einstein’s theory of general relativity, to observe light from a quasar that was 11 billion light-years away.

Gravitational lensing occurs when a massive object bends the path of light passing by it, creating multiple images or amplifying the brightness of a single object. By using ALMA, the researchers were able to map the distribution of dark matter clumps between galaxies and along the line of sight to the quasar. The results supported the “cold dark matter” model, which suggests that dark matter is made up of slow-moving particles.

This research contributes to a better understanding of dark matter and its distribution in the universe.

