Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Biologët e MIT zbulojnë proteinën që formon kondensat biomolekulare në nukleolus

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Shtator 24, 2023
Biologët e MIT zbulojnë proteinën që formon kondensat biomolekulare në nukleolus

Biologists from MIT have identified a protein called TCOF1 that is essential for the formation of a biomolecular condensate known as the fibrillar center (FC) within the nucleolus of cells. The nucleolus is a cell organelle responsible for the production of ribosomes. The formation of the FC is significant as it represents an evolutionary change that occurred around 300 million years ago in the organization of the nucleolus.

The research team hypothesizes that the evolution of condensates within the nucleolus may have occurred to streamline the assembly of ribosomes by compartmentalizing different biochemical reactions. Understanding the formation and function of the FC can provide insights into the evolution of other condensates within cells.

Previously, the team had identified a protein region rich in low-complexity regions (LCRs) that appeared to be involved in condensate formation. LCRs are sequences of amino acids repeated many times. The researchers found that TCOF1, a nucleolar protein with glutamate-rich LCRs, plays a crucial role in scaffolding biomolecular assemblies.

When TCOF1 is expressed in cells, condensates form, including proteins typically found in the FC. This discovery allows researchers to study the function of the FC more easily and provides a foundation for investigating the formation and roles of other condensates in cells.

This study, conducted by MIT biologists, offers valuable insights into the formation of biomolecular condensates within the nucleolus and their potential implications in cellular processes. The research was published in the journal Cell Reports.

Burimet:

– MIT: Massachusetts Institute of Technology is a prestigious private research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

– Cell Reports: A peer-reviewed scientific journal published by Cell Press, an imprint of Elsevier, that reports new biological insights across various disciplines within the life sciences.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Faqet Post

Shkencë

ISRO vazhdon përpjekjet për të vendosur kontakte me Lander dhe Rover të Chandrayaan-3

Shtator 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Shkencë

Astronauti Frank Rubio i vjen keq për kohëzgjatjen e misionit

Shtator 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Shkencë

Studiuesit krijojnë specie sintetike pa biokimi dhe respektojnë parimet evolucionare

Shtator 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ke humbur

Shkencë

ISRO vazhdon përpjekjet për të vendosur kontakte me Lander dhe Rover të Chandrayaan-3

Shtator 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Shkencë

Astronauti Frank Rubio i vjen keq për kohëzgjatjen e misionit

Shtator 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Shkencë

Studiuesit krijojnë specie sintetike pa biokimi dhe respektojnë parimet evolucionare

Shtator 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Kandili i detit Caribbean Box Mësoni të shmangni pengesat

Shtator 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments