Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Rrjedhje të lëngjeve nga pjesa ruse e Stacionit Ndërkombëtar të Hapësirës

ByRobert Andrew

Tetor 9, 2023
Rrjedhje të lëngjeve nga pjesa ruse e Stacionit Ndërkombëtar të Hapësirës

Liquid has leaked from the Russian portion of the International Space Station (ISS), but the crew is not in immediate danger, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The leak is coming from the external radiator circuit of the Nauka module, which was delivered to the station in 2012. Roscosmos assures that there is no threat to the orbiting laboratory.

This incident follows a recent mission in which two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut returned to Earth after spending a year at the ISS. Originally planned for six months, their mission was extended due to a previous leak. The Soyuz spacecraft they used to travel to the ISS was damaged, likely due to a small meteorite impact. To compensate, Moscow launched another rocket without a crew to complete the planned mission.

The leak serves as a reminder of the challenges faced in space missions and the importance of prompt and effective repairs. The ISS has been a venue for cooperation between the United States and Russia, providing a rare opportunity for collaboration despite political tensions. Both countries have been utilizing the ISS for scientific research and technological advancements.

As space agencies work together to overcome obstacles, incidents like this reinforce the need for continuous monitoring and maintenance of the ISS. The safety and well-being of the crew remain a top priority, and Roscosmos is committed to resolving the leak and ensuring the long-term stability of the International Space Station.

Përkufizime:
– International Space Station (ISS): A habitable artificial satellite that serves as a space laboratory and living quarters for astronauts from various countries.
– Roscosmos: Agjencia ruse e hapësirës përgjegjëse për aktivitetet hapësinore në vend.

Burimet:
– Source: No URLs provided.

By Robert Andrew

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Vështrime të reja mbi forcën e kores së tokës nga modelet akustike në shkëmbinj

Tetor 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Shkencë

Stacioni Ndërkombëtar i Hapësirës përjeton rrjedhje të ftohësit, nuk ka rrezik për ekuipazhin

Tetor 9, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Shkencë

Imazhet e reja të teleskopit hapësinor Hubble zbulojnë galaktika mahnitëse

Tetor 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Vështrime të reja mbi forcën e kores së tokës nga modelet akustike në shkëmbinj

Tetor 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Stacioni Ndërkombëtar i Hapësirës përjeton rrjedhje të ftohësit, nuk ka rrezik për ekuipazhin

Tetor 9, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Shkencë

Imazhet e reja të teleskopit hapësinor Hubble zbulojnë galaktika mahnitëse

Tetor 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Toka dhe Hëna janë kapur në një foto mahnitëse nga astronauti në Stacionin Ndërkombëtar të Hapësirës

Tetor 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments