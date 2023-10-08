The International Space Station (ISS) is set to be decommissioned in 2030 after more than two decades of continuous habitation. However, the development of new space stations is already underway. China’s Tiangong Station, which has been in operation since 2022, is preparing for a significant growth spurt.

Tiangong currently has three modules capable of supporting up to three astronauts at a time. However, China recently announced plans to double the size of the station by adding three more modules. The upgraded station will weigh an estimated 180 tons and include an expansion module with six docking ports. Additionally, China plans to launch a space telescope capable of docking with Tiangong for maintenance and repairs.

The expansion of Tiangong presents an opportunity for international collaboration. China has expressed its openness to accommodating astronauts from other nations on the expanded station. The European Space Agency (ESA) had previously shown interest in sending astronauts to Tiangong but has since reconsidered due to budgetary and political constraints. NASA, on the other hand, is committed to the ISS until 2030 and plans to transition to commercial partners for access to low-Earth orbit.

While the future of international collaboration in space remains uncertain, the expansion of Tiangong demonstrates China’s commitment to developing its presence in space. In addition to expanding Tiangong, China also has plans to land astronauts on the Moon by 2030. As different countries and agencies continue to pursue their space exploration goals, the possibility of joining multiple stations together to create a mega station in the future, similar to what was depicted in the movie “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” remains an intriguing possibility.

Overall, the progress being made in space station development serves as a reminder of the importance of collaboration and cooperation in achieving success in space exploration. Only by working together can humanity unlock the full potential of space travel.

Source: SYFY’s The Ark (streaming now on Peacock), China Academy of Space Technology (CAST)

Përkufizimet:

– International Space Station (ISS): The largest spacecraft ever built, constructed and maintained by multiple collaborating space agencies and nations. It has been continuously inhabited for over two decades.

– Tiangong Station: China’s space station that has been in operation since 2022. It currently has three modules and plans to double its size to six modules.

– European Space Agency (ESA): An agency dedicated to the coordination of space exploration and research activities by European nations.

– NASA: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the United States’ space agency responsible for civilian space exploration and research.

– Low-Earth orbit: The region of space within a few hundred kilometers above Earth’s surface, where most crewed space missions and satellites operate.

– Lunar Gateway: NASA’s planned orbiting space station around the Moon, intended to support lunar surface exploration.