Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Chandrayaan 3: Misioni hënor i Indisë i vjen fundi

ByMamfo Breshia

Tetor 6, 2023
Chandrayaan 3: Misioni hënor i Indisë i vjen fundi

India made history on August 23 by being the first country to successfully touch down near the lunar south pole. However, weeks after the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) attempted to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, former ISRO chairman, A S Kiran, has indicated that there may be no hope of reviving the mission.

Efforts to establish communication with the lander and rover began on September 22, but no signals have been received thus far. Kiran stated that if there was a chance of reviving the mission, it should have happened by now. He expressed that the success of Chandrayaan 3 would greatly benefit future missions in terms of knowledge and planning activities in the region.

Although there may not be hope for Chandrayaan 3, Kiran mentioned the possibility of ISRO undertaking a sample-return mission to the Moon in the future. However, he did not provide a specific timeframe for such a venture. He explained that the planning and availability of resources would determine the feasibility of a sample-return mission.

On August 23, India achieved a significant milestone by successfully landing near the lunar south pole. This made India the fourth country in the world, after the US, former Soviet Union, and China, to achieve a soft-landing on the lunar surface. The mission provided valuable in-situ data from an area where no other country has been before. Despite the possible end to Chandrayaan 3, India’s lunar mission has laid the foundation for future space exploration endeavors.

Sources: Hindustan Times, PTI

By Mamfo Breshia

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Muskujt më të mëdhenj dhe më të vegjël në trupin e njeriut

Tetor 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Shkencë

Studimi i ri zbulon rajonin e madh vullkanik të kontinentit të fshehur të Zelandës

Tetor 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Shkencë

Origjina dhe Evolucioni i Jetës

Tetor 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Muskujt më të mëdhenj dhe më të vegjël në trupin e njeriut

Tetor 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Studimi i ri zbulon rajonin e madh vullkanik të kontinentit të fshehur të Zelandës

Tetor 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Shkencë

Origjina dhe Evolucioni i Jetës

Tetor 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Shkencë

Një propozim i ri për të kapur unazën e pakapshme të fotonit të vrimave të zeza

Tetor 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments