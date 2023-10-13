Bëhuni gati për një eklips të pjesshëm diellor në British Columbia

This Saturday, British Columbians have the opportunity to witness a partial solar eclipse, making our province the best location in Canada to view this astronomical event. Although we won’t see the full “ring of fire” effect that some places will experience, the eclipse will still be a remarkable sight.

An annular solar eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire” eclipse, occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth while at its farthest point from earth. This makes the moon appear smaller than the sun and does not completely cover it, creating a ring-like shape. While the eclipse will begin in Oregon and travel diagonally across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America, Canadians will only witness a partial eclipse.

The closer one is to the south and west, the fuller the eclipse will appear. Therefore, residents of the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island can expect the most dramatic show in the country. During the eclipse, it will seem as though a dark shadow has fallen over the side of the sun, dimming its overall brightness.

Although the forecast predicts rain in Vancouver on Saturday, potentially obstructing the view, the sky will still darken during the eclipse. Those in the southwest corner of B.C. will see 70-80% coverage, while the rest of the province will witness 50-70% coverage.

In Vancouver, the partial eclipse will begin at 8:08 a.m., reach its peak at 9:20 a.m., and end at 10:38 a.m. Don’t miss this opportunity, as it will be the last chance for British Columbians to experience a solar eclipse for quite some time. After April 8, 2024, when a total solar eclipse will be visible in Eastern Canada, the country won’t have a good view of one for about 20 to 25 years.

Remember to never look directly at the sun during an eclipse as it can cause severe eye injury. It is essential to use specialized solar-viewing equipment or solar eclipse glasses to safely observe the event. If you’re in Vancouver, the University of British Columbia’s astronomy department will have solar eclipse glasses available to borrow.

So, set your alarm and prepare to witness this captivating celestial phenomenon. Enjoy the show and stay safe!

