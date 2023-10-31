Funeral Home Launches Ashes Into Space, Making Celestial Remembrance Accessible to All

An Adelaide funeral home is revolutionizing the way we remember our loved ones by offering a unique opportunity to send their ashes into space. In an unprecedented nationwide first, Alfred James Funeral Home has teamed up with New Zealand-based company Stardust Me to provide this extraordinary service.

Instead of being confined to earthly resting places, a gram of ashes will now be placed in a titanium container and sent into orbit on an Elon Musk-owned Space X Falcon 9 Rocket. As the rocket orbits for a remarkable ten years, the container will eventually re-enter the atmosphere, blazing up like a brilliant star. This celestial farewell provides an eternal resting place that was once only available to the affluent and famous.

“We wanted to redefine death as not just an end, but also a celebration of the vibrant memories we hold dear,” remarked Stu Potter from Stardust Me. This groundbreaking concept challenges the notion of finality associated with death, inviting us to commemorate our loved ones in a truly remarkable way.

To make the experience even more personal, Stardust Me has developed a dedicated app that allows family members to track their loved one’s orbit throughout the celestial journey. For a cost slightly higher than a traditional burial, just over $3000, individuals can now participate in an otherworldly commemoration that offers a profound sense of connection to the universe.

The innovation and accessibility of this service have captivated families eager to explore celestial remembrance. In fact, one Adelaide family has already decided to launch their loved one’s ashes in the upcoming mission scheduled for March. Their enthusiasm is palpable, as they have been granted a free token by Stardust Me, making this celestial farewell all the more special.

With this groundbreaking service, Alfred James Funeral Home and Stardust Me are reshaping the way we perceive and honor the memory of our departed loved ones. By merging science and emotion, they are opening up a celestial frontier that offers a fresh and inspiring perspective on the journey beyond life.

