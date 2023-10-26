Misioni AWE: Zhbllokimi i Mistereve të Valëve Atmosferike nga Hapësira

NASA’s upcoming Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE) mission is set to launch in November 2023, aiming to shed light on the fascinating world of atmospheric waves using a cosmic phenomenon known as airglow. Constructed by the esteemed Utah State University’s Space Dynamics Laboratory, AWE will be attached to the exterior of the International Space Station, providing unprecedented insights into these enigmatic waves.

Atmospheric gravity waves (AGWs) are undulations in the air that originate primarily from intense weather events such as tornadoes, hurricanes, and thunderstorms. These waves can elevate pockets of dense air into the atmosphere before they descend, leaving distinctive ripple patterns in the clouds. However, AGWs don’t stop there—they continue their journey into space, contributing to the ever-changing realm of space weather that can impact satellite and communication signals.

AWE’s groundbreaking mission is centered around measuring AGWs at an altitude of around 54 miles (87 kilometers), specifically at the mesopause—the boundary region between Earth’s atmosphere and space. By observing the mesopause using infrared light, AWE will quantify the size, power, and dispersion of AGWs in a way that has never been achieved before. Its advanced technology is capable of detecting shorter-scale ripples in airglow that were previously missed by other missions.

Ruth Lieberman, AWE mission scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, highlights the uniqueness of this mission, emphasizing that AWE will be able to resolve waves at a finer horizontal scale compared to other satellites. This capability will enhance our understanding of the intricate dynamics of AGWs and their impact on the upper atmosphere.

The heart of AWE’s mission lies within its Advanced Mesospheric Temperature Mapper (AMTM) instrument. Comprising four telescopes, AMTM will scan the mesopause and measure the brightness of light at specific wavelengths. By analyzing the relative brightness of different wavelengths, AWE will create temperature maps and unveil the movement of AGWs through the atmosphere.

This trailblazing mission is not only a scientific endeavor but also a crucial step towards comprehending how Earth’s weather interacts with space weather. It holds immense significance for the field of satellite communications and tracking in orbit. With its unprecedented perspective from the International Space Station, AWE aims to share its valuable data and findings with the scientific community and the public.

To delve deeper into the intricacies of the AWE mission and its groundbreaking discoveries, visit the official AWE mission website at [URL]. Unlock the mysteries of atmospheric waves and witness the impact of AGWs like never before.

