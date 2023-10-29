Vështrime të reja në yjet misterioze që zhduken

A team of Spanish astronomers from the Centre for Astrobiology (CAB) in Madrid has recently delved into one of stargazing’s most enigmatic phenomena—the disappearance of three bright stars photographed in the California sky in 1952, only to vanish mere hours later. While previous attempts to explain this peculiar occurrence have failed to convince the scientific community, this new study presents fresh insights into the mystery.

The astronomers propose several plausible explanations for the “triple transient” event, narrowing down the possibilities through careful analysis. However, capturing a similar event with modern telescopes is necessary to confirm their hypotheses conclusively. Unfortunately, the elusive nature of this phenomenon has made it challenging to gather substantial evidence over the years.

One intriguing theory put forth by the scientists suggests a gravitational lens’s involvement. They speculate that a passing black hole momentarily distorted the image of a faint star, resulting in three visible stars for a short period—a cosmic illusion. However, this explanation comes with certain complexities, such as the requirement for a significant population of massive objects with lens-like properties, which could produce similar transient events.

The researchers also considered the possibility that the initial sightings were not stars at all but other celestial objects. These bright spots, according to calculations, were located at a distance equivalent to six Astronomical Units (AU) from Earth. This proximity implies that they may have originated from the outskirts of our solar system, perhaps from objects traversing the Oort Cloud.

Interestingly, another plausible account proposes that the anomalous observations may not be astronomical in nature at all. The nearby nuclear weapons tests conducted in New Mexico during that period could have contaminated the photographic plates, leading to the illusion of the vanished stars.

Despite their diligent efforts, Solano’s team could not definitively determine the true cause of the phenomenon. As they concluded, only time and the advancement of telescope technology will provide the opportunity to unravel this 70-year-old enigma. Until then, the mystery of the vanishing stars remains shrouded in uncertainty, awaiting the next cosmic event that will shed light on this captivating celestial enigma.

