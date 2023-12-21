Ndikimi i shkrirjes së permafrostit dhe rrjedhjes së lumenjve në lavamanin e karbonit Arktik

New research reveals that thawing permafrost and carbon-rich runoff from Canada’s Mackenzie River are causing parts of the Arctic Ocean to release more carbon dioxide (CO2) than it absorbs. The study, published in Geophysical Research Letters, focuses on the Beaufort Sea, where the Mackenzie River flows. The warmer temperatures in the Arctic have led to increased melting and thawing, contributing to the phenomenon.

Using a global ocean biogeochemical model called ECCO-Darwin, scientists simulated the discharge of fresh water, carbon, nitrogen, and silica from the Mackenzie River into the Beaufort Sea from 2000 to 2019. The research team, consisting of scientists from France, the United States, and Canada, found that the river discharge led to intense outgassing in the southeastern Beaufort Sea, resulting in a net CO2 release of 0.13 million metric tons per year – equivalent to the annual emissions of 28,000 gasoline-powered cars.

The release of CO2 into the atmosphere varied between seasons, with higher emissions during warmer months when river discharge was high and there was less sea ice to trap the gas. These findings reveal the significant impact of river runoff on the carbon balance in the Arctic Ocean and highlight the need for further research in this remote region.

The Arctic has been experiencing rapid warming, with changes in its waters and ecosystems occurring at an alarming rate. The study emphasizes the importance of understanding the role of coastal peripheries and rivers in the Arctic carbon cycle. As approximately half of the Arctic Ocean is composed of coastal waters, this research sheds light on the larger environmental changes taking place in the region.

Thawing permafrost and increased water flow from melting snow and ice contribute to the release of CO2 from the Arctic Ocean. However, there are also factors that lead to CO2 absorption, such as phytoplankton blooms in open water due to shrinking sea ice. Capturing atmospheric CO2 during photosynthesis, these marine organisms play a crucial role in the Arctic ecosystem. The ECCO-Darwin model is being utilized to further study these blooms and examine the connections between ice and life in the Arctic.

Understanding the complex interactions between rivers, runoff, and the Arctic carbon sink is essential for comprehensive climate change research. As the Arctic continues to undergo rapid transformation, scientists are working to unravel the environmental changes occurring in this critical region.