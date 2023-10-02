Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Arkitektura e lashtë frymëzon dritare të përshtatura në shkallë nano në korniza metalike-organike

Tetor 2, 2023
A recent study from researchers at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has discovered a new method for creating tailored nanoscale windows in porous materials called metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) by drawing inspiration from ancient architectural techniques.

The researchers used a molecular version of an architectural arch-forming template known as a “centering formwork” to guide the formation of MOFs with predetermined shapes and sizes of pore windows. By utilizing this method, the team was able to design and produce a range of MOFs with varying window sizes, each with its own unique potential applications.

The ability to precisely control the structure formation of MOFs has long been a challenge in material design. However, the researchers discovered that the centering formwork concept offered a solution to this problem. By using centering structure-directing agents (cSDAs), the researchers were able to manipulate the arrangement of building blocks called supertetrahedra (ST) to create MOFs with windows of different sizes and shapes.

The research team designed cSDAs that could tighten or expand the angle between adjoining ST units, resulting in the formation of smaller or larger windows, respectively. One particular MOF, Fe-sod-ZMOF-320, designed by the team, exhibited the highest oxygen adsorption capacity among all known MOFs. This property makes it potentially valuable in medical and aerospace industries, as it could increase oxygen storage or enable the use of smaller cylinders for transport.

Furthermore, the team discovered that these tailored MOFs showed promise in other applications as well. Some MOFs with narrow windows demonstrated potential for the separation of molecular mixtures, while others performed well in storing methane and hydrogen as potential fuels.

Overall, this study highlights the potential of the centering formwork concept in the realm of reticular chemistry and the development of custom-made MOFs for energy and environmental applications. Through the precise control of structure formation, these tailored nanoscale windows in MOFs offer improved performance and expanded possibilities for various industries.

Source: “Barsukova, M. et al, Face-directed assembly of tailored isoreticular MOFs using centring structure-directing agents, Nature Synthesis (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s44160-023-00401-8.”

