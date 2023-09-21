Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Shkencëtarët ISRO që punojnë për të ringjallur Landerin dhe Roverin e Chandrayaan-3

ByRobert Andrew

Shtator 21, 2023
Shkencëtarët ISRO që punojnë për të ringjallur Landerin dhe Roverin e Chandrayaan-3

ISRO scientists are working diligently to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 after a 15-day slumber. The team will attempt to perform a “reboot” of the modules on September 21 and 22 during the lunar dawn. By orienting the solar panels to receive sunlight at dawn and leaving the batteries charged, there is hope that the equipment will come back to life once the sun rises.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath expressed optimism, stating, “We can only hope to see the equipment back to life on September 22.” If successful, the instruments on board Vikram and Pragyan could survive the extreme low temperatures of lunar night and continue collecting data for an additional 14 days.

In the best-case scenario, the lander and rover will be commanded to bring the systems back to life, allowing the rover to resume movement on the lunar surface and the equipment on the lander to collect data once again.

This effort is seen as an opportunity to extend the mission’s success further and gather more valuable information from the lunar surface. The scientists at ISRO are working tirelessly to ensure the revival of the instruments, which could significantly contribute to our understanding of the moon.

Burimet:
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath
– ISRO officials

By Robert Andrew

Faqet Post

Shkencë

E ardhmja e Stacionit Ndërkombëtar të Hapësirës: NASA planifikon Deorbitën e Kontrolluar

Shtator 22, 2023 Robert Andrew
Shkencë

ISRO Përgatitet të ringjallë komunikimin me Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Shtator 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Shkencë

Isro pret konfirmimin e sinjalit nga Vikram Lander ndërsa rrezet e diellit kthehen në polin jugor hënor

Shtator 22, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ke humbur

Shkencë

E ardhmja e Stacionit Ndërkombëtar të Hapësirës: NASA planifikon Deorbitën e Kontrolluar

Shtator 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Shkencë

ISRO Përgatitet të ringjallë komunikimin me Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Shtator 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Isro pret konfirmimin e sinjalit nga Vikram Lander ndërsa rrezet e diellit kthehen në polin jugor hënor

Shtator 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Shkencë

Astronomët zbulojnë dioksid karboni në hënën e Jupiterit, Europa, duke sugjeruar një banueshmëri të mundshme

Shtator 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments