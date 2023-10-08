Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

ISRO kryen korrigjimin e trajektores në anijen kozmike Aditya-L1

ByRobert Andrew

Tetor 8, 2023
ISRO kryen korrigjimin e trajektores në anijen kozmike Aditya-L1

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has recently conducted a trajectory correction manoeuvre (TCM) on the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, which is currently on its way to the Lagrangian 1 (L1) point. The TCM was performed on October 6, and ISRO has reported that the spacecraft is in good health and on track towards its destination.

The TCM was necessary to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre, which took place on September 19. The TL1I manoeuvre marked the beginning of the spacecraft’s 110-day journey to the L1 point, which is situated approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. The L1 point lies between the sun-earth line and is around 1% of the earth-sun distance.

The Aditya-L1 mission, India’s first solar observatory, was launched on September 2, and since then, the spacecraft has been steadily progressing towards its destination. During its journey, the magnetometer payload, developed at the Laboratory for Electro Optics Systems in Bengaluru, will be activated to measure interplanetary magnetic fields.

ISRO expects Aditya-L1 to reach the L1 point by January 2024. This mission is a significant achievement for India’s space programme and will contribute to our understanding of the sun and its impact on space weather.

Burimi: ISRO

By Robert Andrew

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Rapid Collective Movement of Iron Atoms Discovered in Earth’s Inner Core

Tetor 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Shkencë

Underwater Volcano Holds Vast Water Reservoir Under New Zealand’s Coast

Tetor 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Shkencë

Scientists Spot Mysterious Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transient (LFBOT) in Space

Tetor 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Rapid Collective Movement of Iron Atoms Discovered in Earth’s Inner Core

Tetor 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Underwater Volcano Holds Vast Water Reservoir Under New Zealand’s Coast

Tetor 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Shkencë

Scientists Spot Mysterious Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transient (LFBOT) in Space

Tetor 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Shkencë

A Glimpse into the Cosmic Web: Mapping the Universe’s Largest Structures

Tetor 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments