Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Organizata Indiane e Kërkimeve Hapësinore kryen manovrën e korrigjimit të trajektores për Observatorin Diellor Aditya-L1

ByMamfo Breshia

Tetor 8, 2023
Organizata Indiane e Kërkimeve Hapësinore kryen manovrën e korrigjimit të trajektores për Observatorin Diellor Aditya-L1

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully performed a trajectory correction manoeuvre for the Aditya-L1 solar observatory. This manoeuvre ensures that the spacecraft remains on its intended path towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1). After leaving the Earth’s sphere of influence, the spacecraft is healthy and on track towards L1.

According to ISRO, the trajectory correction manoeuvre was performed on October 6, 2023, for approximately 16 seconds. It was necessary to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023. The space agency stated that the manoeuvre guarantees that the spacecraft will enter a halo orbit around L1.

Aditya-L1, India’s first solar observatory, was launched on September 2, 2023, from the spaceport in Sriharikota. Prior to its launch, a series of Earth-bound manoeuvres were conducted to give the spacecraft enough momentum for its 125-day journey. These corrective manoeuvres are essential due to the long duration of the mission.

Once placed at Lagrange Point-1, Aditya-L1 will begin its five-year study of the Sun. Lagrange Point-1 is approximately 1.5 million km from Earth and offers advantages such as continuous observations without occultation or eclipses. This allows for uninterrupted data collection to study the Sun’s corona, photon release, and its environment.

The successful trajectory correction manoeuvre by ISRO marks a significant milestone in India’s space exploration program. Aditya-L1’s mission to study the Sun aims to unlock new insights about our solar system’s center. With continuous observations and uninterrupted data collection, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the Sun and its various aspects.

Burimet:
– “ISRO successfully performs trajectory correction manoeuvre for Aditya-L1 solar observatory” – Hindustan Times
– “ISRO successfully performs trajectory correction manoeuvre for Aditya-L1 solar observatory” – The Indian Express

By Mamfo Breshia

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Astrofizikanët përdorin teleskopin hapësinor James Webb për të studiuar një yll të paqëndrueshëm

Tetor 10, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Shkencë

Përgatitja për teleskopin hapësinor romak Nancy Grace të NASA-s: Përdorimi i komunitetit shkencor për të maksimizuar potencialin shkencor

Tetor 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Shkencë

Një enzimë e prodhuar në laborator parandalon formimin e grumbujve toksikë të proteinave në sëmundjen e Huntington

Tetor 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Astrofizikanët përdorin teleskopin hapësinor James Webb për të studiuar një yll të paqëndrueshëm

Tetor 10, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Shkencë

Përgatitja për teleskopin hapësinor romak Nancy Grace të NASA-s: Përdorimi i komunitetit shkencor për të maksimizuar potencialin shkencor

Tetor 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Shkencë

Një enzimë e prodhuar në laborator parandalon formimin e grumbujve toksikë të proteinave në sëmundjen e Huntington

Tetor 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Roveri Perseverance i NASA-s do të eksplorojë kryqëzimin gjeologjik në Mars

Tetor 10, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments