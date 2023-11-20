Hetimi i origjinës së lashtë të kompleksit represiv Polycomb 2 (PRC2)

A recent study conducted by a team of international researchers has shed light on the ancestral function of the Polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2). Contrary to previous understanding, PRC2’s primary role is not limited to controlling developmental genes but also involves protecting the genome against transposon invasion.

The team, led by Frederic Berger from the Gregor Mendel Institute of Molecular Plant Biology (GMI), embarked on a comprehensive investigation of PRC2 across various eukaryotes. By studying the genomes of plants, SAR, and opisthokonts (which include humans and fungi), they aimed to uncover the evolutionary journey and true purpose of this ancient complex.

To their surprise, the researchers found evidence of PRC2’s involvement in transposon silencing across all three eukaryotic lineages. Transposons, also known as jumping genes, are mobile genetic elements that can move around the DNA and potentially disrupt genomic stability. PRC2’s ability to suppress these transposons highlights its crucial role in defending the genome.

Over time, PRC2’s function gradually shifted from repressing transposons to repressing protein-coding genes. In flowering plants like Arabidopsis, which evolved more recently, the researchers discovered remnants of transposable elements that still act as targets for PRC2. These elements recruit PRC2 to silence nearby genes, suggesting a domestication of transposons to modulate protein-coding genes.

This groundbreaking study challenges the previous understanding of PRC2’s role and reveals its ancient function in protecting the genome from transposon invasion. By understanding the origins of PRC2 and its evolution, researchers can gain insights into the complex mechanisms that regulate gene expression and genome stability.

FAQ

What is the Polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2)?

PRC2 is a multi-protein complex that plays a crucial role in regulating gene expression. It modifies chromatin structure, specifically adding a methyl group to the histone protein H3, resulting in gene silencing.

What are transposons?

Transposons, also known as jumping genes, are mobile genetic elements found in DNA. They have the ability to move around the genome and can potentially disrupt genomic stability if not properly regulated.

How does PRC2 protect the genome?

PRC2 is involved in silencing transposons, which are a potential threat to genomic stability. By suppressing transposon activity, PRC2 helps maintain the integrity of the genome and prevents undesirable genetic rearrangements.

(Source: Current Biology)