Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Misioni Psyche: Eksplorimi i një Asteroidi të Pasur me Metal

ByGabriel Botha

Tetor 5, 2023
Misioni Psyche: Eksplorimi i një Asteroidi të Pasur me Metal

NASA’s Psyche mission, scheduled to launch in August 2022, aims to study a metal-rich asteroid of the same name located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The spacecraft will arrive at the asteroid in early 2026 and spend nearly two years orbiting it to investigate its composition. The mission is led by Arizona State University, with overall management by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and spacecraft development by Maxar Technologies.

One of the main objectives of the Psyche mission is to shed light on the formation of rocky planets in our solar system. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the core of a planetesimal, a building block of rocky planets like Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. By studying Psyche up close, scientists hope to gain insights into the violent collisions and matter accumulation processes that led to the formation of our own planets.

However, scientists are also prepared to be surprised and acknowledge the possibility of Psyche being a different type of primordial solar system object that has not been studied before. Its unique composition and history could provide valuable information about alternative scenarios of solar system formation.

The Psyche spacecraft will carry three science instruments: a magnetometer to search for evidence of an ancient magnetic field, a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer to determine the chemical elements present on Psyche, and a multispectral imager to analyze its mineral composition and topography. Additionally, the mission will conduct a gravity science investigation using the spacecraft’s telecommunications system, which will help scientists analyze the asteroid’s rotation, mass, and gravity field.

Notably, the Psyche mission will utilize a highly efficient propulsion system powered by Hall-effect thrusters. These thrusters will propel the spacecraft using xenon propellant, creating thrust through the acceleration and expulsion of charged atoms. This advanced propulsion technology will be employed for the first time beyond the moon, enabling the spacecraft to achieve its mission objectives effectively.

Overall, the Psyche mission represents a significant endeavor to explore and understand a metal-rich asteroid, which could provide critical insights into the formation and evolution of rocky bodies in our solar system.

Burimet:
– NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU (Illustration reference)
– NASA Psyche Mission (Overview and details of the mission)

By Gabriel Botha

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Fabrikimi 3D i Përbërjes Artificiale μ-Sytë të Frymëzuar nga Sytë e Dragonfly

Tetor 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Shkencë

Defektet e vogla lineare mund të lëvizin përmes materialeve më shpejt se valët e zërit

Tetor 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Shkencë

Parashikimi i ri i tërmeteve i drejtuar nga AI tregon premtim në prova

Tetor 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Fabrikimi 3D i Përbërjes Artificiale μ-Sytë të Frymëzuar nga Sytë e Dragonfly

Tetor 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Shkencë

Defektet e vogla lineare mund të lëvizin përmes materialeve më shpejt se valët e zërit

Tetor 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Parashikimi i ri i tërmeteve i drejtuar nga AI tregon premtim në prova

Tetor 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Shkencë

Një mjet më i vogël CRISPR për modifikimin e gjeneve mban premtime për trajtimin e çrregullimeve gjenetike

Tetor 5, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments