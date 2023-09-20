5 Asteroids Approaching Earth: Size, Speed, and Distance Details Revealed

NASA has identified five asteroids that are currently hurtling towards Earth and will make close approaches in the coming days. These asteroids vary in size and speed, with one of them being nearly as big as a building. Here are the key details about each of these space rocks.

Asteroid 2023 SN1: This asteroid, with a width of 15 feet, is currently on its way towards Earth and will pass by very closely on September 20. It is traveling at a speed of 58,306 kilometers per hour. The closest approach of this asteroid will be just 332,000 kilometers, which is even closer than the distance to the Moon.

Asteroid 2023 RP9: With a width of approximately 90 feet, Asteroid 2023 RP9 is also heading for Earth and will have its closest approach on September 20. It is moving at a remarkable speed of 47,678 kilometers per hour and will miss Earth by just 881,000 kilometers.

The remaining three asteroids have not been individually described in the source article, but they are likely to have similar characteristics in terms of size, speed, and proximity to Earth.

These close approaches by asteroids serve as a reminder of the constant vigilance required in monitoring space objects that have a chance of coming into close proximity with our planet. NASA and other space agencies around the world continuously track asteroids and other celestial bodies to ensure early detection and potential mitigation strategies if necessary.

It is important to note that while these asteroids are making relatively close approaches to Earth, there is currently no cause for concern as their calculated trajectories show no significant threat of collision. These encounters provide valuable opportunities for scientists to study these space rocks up close and improve our understanding of their composition and behavior.

