Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Stuhia e zbuluar rishtazi 14,300-vjeçare, madhësia e madhe

ByMamfo Breshia

Tetor 9, 2023
Stuhia e zbuluar rishtazi 14,300-vjeçare, madhësia e madhe

In an exciting discovery, scientists have found evidence of a massive storm that occurred approximately 14,300 years ago. This storm, which is now the largest storm on record, was found to be around twice the size of previously identified powerful storms.

Known as the Miyake Events, these ancient storms are believed to have been far more enormous than anything experienced in recent times. The newly discovered storm, in particular, is estimated to have been an entire order-of-magnitude greater in size compared to the earlier storms.

To uncover this information, researchers conducted a study involving experts from the UK, France, and the Czech Republic. They focused their investigation on the Southern French Alps, specifically the Drouzet River and its eroded banks.

To measure the radiocarbon levels and determine the age of the storm, scientists examined ancient trees found within the eroded riverbanks. By analyzing the preserved trees, they were able to confirm the occurrence of the 14,300-year-old storm and estimate its tremendous size.

This discovery sheds new light on the extreme weather events that took place thousands of years ago. Understanding the size and intensity of these storms provides valuable insight into the Earth’s ancient climate patterns and the potential impact of future extreme weather conditions.

It is worth noting that radiocarbon dating is a method used to determine the age of organic materials, such as trees, by examining the decay of radioactive carbon isotopes present within them.

Overall, this groundbreaking study showcases the power of scientific investigation in uncovering ancient climate phenomena. By studying evidence from the past, researchers can enhance our understanding of Earth’s geological and atmospheric history, as well as its potential implications for the future.

Referencat:
– Source Article: [Include source article title]
– Radiocarbon Dating: [Definition]
– Miyake Events: [Definition]

(Shënim: URL-të janë hequr)

By Mamfo Breshia

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Gjurmët në Nju Meksiko konfirmojnë njerëzit në kontinentin amerikan 23,000 vjet më parë

Tetor 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Shkencë

Stuhia diellore më e madhe e njohur u zbulua në unazat e lashta të rritjes së pemëve në Alpet Franceze

Tetor 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Shkencë

Zbulimet e reja konfirmojnë gjurmët e lashta të njeriut në Amerikën e Veriut

Tetor 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Gjurmët në Nju Meksiko konfirmojnë njerëzit në kontinentin amerikan 23,000 vjet më parë

Tetor 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Stuhia diellore më e madhe e njohur u zbulua në unazat e lashta të rritjes së pemëve në Alpet Franceze

Tetor 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Zbulimet e reja konfirmojnë gjurmët e lashta të njeriut në Amerikën e Veriut

Tetor 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Arianespace lëshon me sukses 12 satelitë në orbitë përmes raketës Vega

Tetor 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments