Antarctica’s Ice Sheet Retreat: Insights from Octopus DNA Analysis

A groundbreaking study published in Science has revealed that the retreat of Antarctica’s ice sheets in the past can be better understood through the analysis of octopus DNA. By studying the genes of octopuses living in the frigid waters of Antarctica, scientists have uncovered evidence of an ice-free corridor that existed approximately 125,000 years ago, during a period of global temperatures similar to the present day.

The findings have significant implications for our understanding of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS) and its potential collapse. If human-induced warming cannot be limited to the 1.5 degrees Celsius target outlined in the Paris Agreement, the WAIS could contribute to a long-term sea level rise of 3.3-5 meters. Lead author Sally Lau of James Cook University explains that DNA analysis provides valuable insights into the changes that have occurred in Antarctica throughout history.

The research focused on the Turquet’s octopus, which is found throughout Antarctica and already has a wealth of scientific knowledge associated with it. The DNA analysis was conducted using samples collected as fishing bycatch over a span of 33 years and stored in museums. By sequencing the DNA from 96 samples, the researchers identified evidence of previously unknown seaways that connected the Weddell, Amundsen, and Ross seas.

The study reveals that the collapse of the WAIS occurred twice in the past – once during the mid-Pliocene, approximately 3-3.5 million years ago, and again during the Last Interglacial, a warm period from 129,000 to 116,000 years ago. This warm period in Earth’s history, which resembled current global temperatures, is a powerful indication of the potential future collapse of the ice sheet.

Sea level rise of 3.3 meters would have a profound impact on coastal areas worldwide, submerging low-lying regions. While the study sheds light on the potential consequences of the WAIS collapse, there are still many unanswered questions. Scientists are unsure whether rising temperatures alone caused the collapse or if other factors such as changing ocean currents and interactions between ice and the Earth’s solid surface played a role. Additionally, the study does not clarify whether the sea level rise would occur gradually over thousands of years or in sudden, rapid jumps.

Despite these uncertainties, the evidence from the DNA analysis underscores the urgent need for action against climate change. The study serves as a reminder that the stability of our planet is fragile, and even seemingly small shifts in temperature can have far-reaching consequences. By acting now to reduce carbon emissions and limit global warming, humanity can play a vital role in preventing the collapse of the WAIS and averting catastrophic sea level rise.

In recent news, scientists have confirmed that the world’s largest iceberg, A23a, has begun to move after being stationary on the ocean floor for 37 years. The iceberg weighs almost 1 trillion tons and measures almost 4,000 square kilometers in area. This development serves as a stark reminder of the dynamic nature of Antarctica’s ice and the potential consequences of climate change.