India Plans to Launch International Space Station by 2028

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), announced plans to launch India’s first international space station (ISS) by 2028. Chairman S Somanath shared the news during a conference in Ahmedabad, stating that the first module of the ISS will be launched within the next five years and will weigh 8 tonnes. The initial module will be robotic and serve as a foundation for the future fully operational and manned ISS.

Somanath mentioned that ISRO is currently developing a new rocket capable of carrying a load of 20 to 1,215 tonnes. With this improved technology, they aim to send astronauts to space as part of the ISS mission by 2035. This ambitious plan reflects India’s commitment to advancing its space exploration capabilities in the coming years.

Additionally, Somanath discussed the Aditya L-1 mission, which aims to study the solar atmosphere. He revealed that on January 6, Aditya will reach the L-1 point, and the public will have the opportunity to witness the module’s video footage from that significant milestone.

Somanath emphasized the importance of technological advancement for the development of any nation. He praised India’s Chandrayan-3 mission for its technological significance and cost-effectiveness compared to the rest of the world. He stressed that the key to progress lies in harnessing the power of knowledge and using technology to create wealth and sustainable growth.

In conclusion, India’s ISRO has set forth an ambitious timeline to launch the country’s first international space station by 2028, with the ultimate goal of sending humans to space as part of the fully operational ISS by 2035. This move showcases India’s determination to be at the forefront of space exploration and technological advancements.