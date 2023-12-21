Zbulimet e reja në kiminë kozmike: Origjina e përbërjeve organike në hapësirë

A groundbreaking study conducted by the WA-Organic and Isotope Geochemistry Centre (WA-OIGC) at Curtin University has challenged established beliefs about the origins of organic compounds in space. Through meticulous analysis of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), researchers have discovered that certain PAHs are actually born in the cold regions of outer space, rather than in the warm vicinity of stars as previously believed. This revelation has wide-ranging implications for our understanding of extraterrestrial life and the chemical composition of celestial bodies.

The research team, representing the only Australian contingent in an international collaboration, devised a unique approach to simulate the creation of PAHs. By conducting controlled burnings of various plants, they were able to replicate the natural processes that occur in space. Professor Kliti Grice, the director of WA-OIGC, highlighted the ubiquity of PAHs, which are composed of carbon and hydrogen. These organic compounds are not only common on Earth but also present in asteroids and meteorites.

The key to their findings lies in the analysis of the isotopic composition of PAHs. By examining the bonds between light and heavy carbon isotopes, the researchers were able to infer the temperatures at which these compounds formed. Smaller PAHs were found to originate in the colder regions of outer space, while larger PAHs were likely formed in warmer environments, such as near stars or within celestial bodies.

Dr. Alex Holman, a co-author of the study, emphasized the significance of understanding the isotopic composition of PAHs. By unraveling the conditions and environments in which these molecules are created, we gain insights into the history and chemistry of asteroids and meteorites.

This research not only sheds light on how organic compounds are formed beyond Earth but also identifies their origins in space. The study confirms that select PAHs found on asteroids can originate in the cold expanse of outer space. As we delve deeper into the mysteries of the universe, discoveries like these serve as a reminder of the intricate connections between Earth and the cosmic expanse.

The full study was published in the journal Science.