NASA scientists are scratching their heads as Voyager 1, the farthest human-made object in space, is sending back a series of random binary codes instead of its usual scientific data. The Voyager spacecraft, launched in 1977, is equipped with three onboard computers known as the flight data system (FDS). The FDS collects information from the spacecraft’s scientific instruments and its own health data before sending it to the telemetry modulation unit (TMU), which relays the data back to Earth.

However, instead of coherent information, the TMU has been transmitting a repetitive sequence of ones and zeroes. NASA confirms that the issue lies with the FDS itself, but the cause of the problem remains unknown. The Voyager team attempted to restart the FDS, but the glitch persisted upon rebooting.

Voyager 1 and its twin, Voyager 2, have been exploring space for over four decades, reaching the farthest corners of our solar system and venturing beyond it. They are considered the longest-running operational spacecraft in the history of space exploration. However, these aging spacecraft are showing signs of wear and tear.

Voyager 1 relies on the radioactive decay of plutonium for power since it can no longer rely on solar energy as it ventures deeper into space. The spacecraft’s power output has significantly diminished over the years. Given their age and the limited resources of the current team, repairing Voyager 1 presents a considerable challenge.

The distance between Voyager 1 and Earth poses another hurdle. It takes nearly a day for light to travel the vast expanse, causing a 45-hour round-trip delay for any signals or commands to reach the spacecraft. Despite the obstacles, the Voyager team is working diligently to restore the spacecraft to its full functionality.

While NASA continues its efforts, the mystery of the binary transmission from Voyager 1 remains. As we wait for answers, perhaps extraterrestrial beings would be interested in joining us to watch the captivating series “Resident Alien,” now available for streaming on Peacock. We’ll even provide the popcorn.