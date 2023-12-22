Unexpected Discovery: Second Multiply-Imaged Supernova Detected in Distant Galaxy

Astronomers using the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope have made an astonishing discovery. In the massive cluster of galaxies MACS J0138.0-2155, they observed the MRG-M0138 galaxy, which appears warped due to the gravitational lensing effect caused by the powerful gravity of the intervening galaxy cluster. As a result, five different images of MRG-M0138 are produced.

In 2019, astronomers were amazed to find a supernova within MRG-M0138 when examining images from the Hubble Space Telescope taken in 2016. Now, another group of astronomers analyzing the newest Webb images have found a second supernova, making it a rare occurrence for a galaxy to host two multiply-imaged supernovae.

The phenomenon can be understood by comparing it to trains leaving a station at the same time. Each train takes a different route and arrives at its destination at a different time due to variations in trip length and terrain. Similarly, gravitationally lensed supernova images appear to astronomers over days, weeks, or even years. By measuring the differences in the times that the supernova images appear, scientists can determine the history of the expansion rate of the Universe, known as the Hubble constant.

Unfortunately, the first supernova discovered in MRG-M0138, named Requiem, was not detected until 2019, long after it had faded from view, making it impossible to gather sufficient data to measure the Hubble constant. However, the recent discovery of a second gravitationally lensed supernova, named Encore, provides an opportunity to measure and confirm the Hubble constant based on this multiply-imaged supernova.

Encore, like Requiem, is a standard candle or Type Ia supernova, making them the most distant pair of standard-candle supernova ‘siblings’ ever discovered. Astronomers are eager to observe their final appearances around 2035 through infrared observations, which will provide a new and precise measurement of the Hubble constant. This unexpected discovery opens up new avenues for studying the Universe’s expansion and deepening our understanding of cosmology.