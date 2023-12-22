Fermi Space Telescope: A Decade of Cosmic Discoveries

The Fermi Space Telescope, named after the renowned physicist Enrico Fermi, has been observing the universe for over 14 years, capturing the fascinating world of gamma rays. These high-energy rays, originating from cosmic events like supernovae, quasars, and gamma-ray bursts, hold the key to understanding the most energetic phenomena in the cosmos. To celebrate the telescope’s long and fruitful journey, NASA’s Goddard Spaceflight Center has released a captivating time-lapse video showcasing the data collected by Fermi between August 2008 and August 2022.

In this mesmerizing movie, the intensity of gamma-ray sources is represented by vibrant colors, with brighter shades indicating more powerful emissions detected by Fermi’s Large Area Telescope. The video provides two different perspectives of the gamma-ray sky. Firstly, a rectangular view reveals a panoramic visualization of the entire sky, with the central plane of our Milky Way Galaxy at the center. The glow emanating from the disk primarily arises from gamma rays produced by the interaction of cosmic rays with interstellar gas and starlight.

From the second perspective, the gamma-ray sky is observed when Fermi is oriented towards the Galactic North and South. This vantage point enables astronomers to explore gamma-ray sources from outside our galaxy, including distant galaxies with active cores known as quasars. The central plane of our galaxy encircles the edges of both circles, slightly dimming its brightness and offering an improved view of active galaxies in the distant Universe.

Throughout the time-lapse, keen observers may catch glimpses of the Sun passing by, occasionally flaring against the backdrop of high-energy sources within our galaxy and beyond. Among the most luminous extragalactic sources detected are blazars, characterized by the presence of supermassive black holes with masses exceeding one million Suns. These black holes unleash relativistic jets of superheated material that can reach speeds close to that of light. Fermi’s unique alignment allows it to observe some blazars from a vantage point nearly aligned with their jets, intensifying their brightness and variability.

Notably, the time-lapse focuses on long-duration events, omitting the countless short-duration phenomena like gamma-ray bursts. This selective visualization is a result of data processing designed to enhance image clarity.

In addition to this captivating video, the Fermi mission recently unveiled its “Third Fermi Large Area Telescope Catalog of Gamma-Ray Pulsars.” This significant accomplishment showcases the discovery of over 300 pulsars since the mission’s inception in 2008. For more in-depth information about the Fermi animation and the tremendous effort behind its creation, visit NASA’s Science Visualization Studio.

The Fermi Space Telescope has brought us closer to unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos, shedding light on the most energetic and enigmatic phenomena occurring throughout the universe. Its remarkable achievements serve as a testament to humanity’s insatiable curiosity and our ceaseless pursuit of knowledge.