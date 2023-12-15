Misioni SWOT i NASA-s tejkalon pritshmëritë në anketën globale të ujit

Summary: NASA’s Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite is exceeding expectations in its global survey of Earth’s surface water, according to project scientist Lee-Lueng Fu. The primary instrument, the Ka-band Radar Interferometer, immediately provided clear and accurate ocean observations. Other Earth-observation sensors also performed exceptionally well, receiving praise from NASA researchers at the American Geophysical Union Fall meeting. SWOT’s improved performance will allow for monitoring of water levels in smaller lakes and rivers, potentially reaching 6 million lakes as small as one hectare.

NASA’s SWOT Mission Shatters Expectations in Monitoring Earth’s Water

NASA’s groundbreaking SWOT mission, aimed at surveying Earth’s surface water, has far surpassed initial expectations, leaving scientists astounded at the mission’s success. Within days of activating the primary instrument, the Ka-band Radar Interferometer on the joint NASA-French Space Agency CNES SWOT satellite, engineers were able to capture sea-surface-height images that were uncommonly clear and precise.

Project scientist Lee-Lueng Fu expressed his initial disbelief, assuming that the images presented to him were some kind of cruel joke. The expedited progress in obtaining high-quality data was unexpected, as it typically takes months to refine algorithms for improved data quality. However, SWOT’s Ka-band Radar Interferometer immediately delivered clear and accurate ocean observations.

Not only did the SWOT mission excel, but other Earth-observation sensors showcased remarkable performance as well. According to Barry Lefer, NASA’s tropospheric composition program manager, the Tropospheric Emissions Monitoring of Pollution sensor “is working incredibly well.” Additionally, the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation spectrometer on the International Space Station exceeded all prior expectations.

Nevertheless, the praise for the SWOT mission stood out among the accomplishments presented at the American Geophysical Union Fall meeting. Fu, who has been part of four NASA missions, did not anticipate the exceptional performance of SWOT. On the oceanography side, SWOT demonstrated immediate success, while the hydrology applications require additional software development to enhance data processing.

The impressive performance of SWOT will allow researchers to monitor water levels in much smaller lakes and rivers than initially anticipated. Prior to launch, it was expected that SWOT could observe lakes as small as 6 hectares. However, with the satellite’s enhanced capabilities, researchers are now hopeful to monitor approximately 6 million lakes as small as one hectare. Unprecedented possibilities lie ahead for SWOT’s contribution to our understanding of Earth’s surface water.