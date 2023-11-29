Exploring the Influence of Gravity on Microbial Growth in Space

In a groundbreaking research endeavor, faculty members from the Oregon State University College of Engineering, Dorthe Wildenschild and Tala Navab-Daneshmand, are collaborating with NASA on a National Science Foundation project that delves into the impact of gravity on microbial growth. This innovative study involves sending specimens to the International Space Station (ISS) to investigate the formation of biofilms in partially and variably water-saturated porous media.

Biofilms are clusters of microorganisms that adhere to surfaces, and their formation plays a crucial role in various fields, including groundwater remediation, water treatment, agriculture, and medical devices. By understanding how biofilms develop in environments with non-uniform water distribution, scientists can enhance techniques for addressing biofilm-related issues on Earth.

Furthermore, this research project holds significant implications for the exploration of space and the well-being of astronauts during crewed spaceflights. Insights into how microgravity influences biofilm behavior can help engineers design more effective systems and contribute to maintaining crew health in space.

Wildenschild and Navab-Daneshmand are preparing to send samples from OSU to the ISS in the near future. By involving astronauts in live-communicated work on the samples during STEM outreach events at Oregon State, they hope to engage the public and inspire future scientists. Extensive preparations and detailed protocols will ensure the success of this multi-year endeavor.

The project aims to investigate the interplay between capillarity and gravitational forces in microbial growth. Capillarity, driven by surface tension, plays a crucial role in liquid movement in narrow spaces. By eliminating the effects of gravity in the microgravity environment of space, scientists can study how capillarity and gravity interact to influence the formation and architecture of biofilms within porous materials.

Through careful control of viscosity, a comparison of growth patterns on Earth and in microgravity, and the use of microCT scans upon return to Earth, researchers aim to gain a comprehensive understanding of the role of gravity and capillarity in biofilm development. The three-dimensional views provided by the scans will reveal intricate details, deepening our knowledge of how these forces shape biofilm formation.

