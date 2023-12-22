NASA Launches SunCapture: A Revolutionary Project to Photograph the 2024 Solar Eclipse

NASA is embarking on an extraordinary project called SunCapture, inviting astronomy enthusiasts and photographers to capture the 2024 solar eclipse like never before. This groundbreaking initiative aims to harness the power of citizen science to create a comprehensive database that will enable scientists to map the true shape of the sun.

Participating in SunCapture is incredibly simple. Interested individuals can download the SunCapture app, which will provide them with guidelines and tips on capturing the best photographs of the solar eclipse. Participants will have a unique opportunity to contribute to science by sharing their images with NASA, thereby documenting this rare astronomical event.

One of the exciting features of SunCapture is its ability to measure Baily’s beads. These dazzling points of light appear around the moon moments before and after a total solar eclipse. By collecting data on these phenomena, scientists can gain valuable insights into the celestial mechanics behind solar eclipses.

To ensure the safety of participants and their equipment, NASA recommends the use of certified glasses or welder’s filters number 14 for viewing the eclipse. It is vital to take appropriate precautions to protect your eyes when observing this awe-inspiring natural occurrence.

The 2024 solar eclipse, set to take place on April 8, will be best viewed in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. The event will begin at 9:51 AM, with the total phase starting at 11:07 AM and ending at 11:11 AM. The eclipse will conclude at 12:32 PM.

Participation in SunCapture is open to individuals of all ages and skill levels, from enthusiastic amateurs to professional photographers. By joining this project, participants not only get to witness the beauty of a solar eclipse but also contribute to cutting-edge scientific research.

Be a part of SunCapture and help unravel the mysteries of the sun’s shape by capturing stunning images of the 2024 solar eclipse. Download the app, follow the guidelines, and become a citizen scientist today!

