Cosmic Discovery: AstroSat Detects Unique Neutron Star Emitting Intense X-ray Bursts

AstroSat, India’s groundbreaking multi-wavelength space-based observatory, has made an extraordinary discovery by detecting intense sub-second X-ray bursts emitted by a rare type of neutron star known as a magnetar. This groundbreaking revelation opens up new avenues of research and promises to deepen our understanding of the extreme astrophysical conditions that exist within magnetars.

Magnetars, which possess an ultra-high magnetic field that is over one quadrillion times stronger than Earth’s magnetic field, have long captivated scientists due to their fascinating properties. The emission of high-energy electromagnetic radiation from these objects is believed to be powered by the magnetic field’s decay. Additionally, magnetars exhibit strong temporal variability, including slow rotation, rapid spin-down, and brief but intense bursts that can last for months.

In October 2020, NASA’s Swift spacecraft discovered a relatively young and isolated magnetar designated as SGR J1830-0645. Motivated by the desire to study this unique magnetar in greater detail, scientists from the Raman Research Institute (RRI) and the University of Delhi conducted timing and spectral analysis using AstroSat’s Large Area X-Ray Proportional Counter (LAXPC) and Soft X-Ray telescope (SXT).

The team’s findings, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, are thought-provoking. They detected 67 short sub-second X-ray bursts from SGR J1830-0645, with the brightest lasting for approximately 90 milliseconds. The study also revealed the presence of emission lines in the magnetar’s spectra, the origins of which are still under investigation.

Furthermore, the energy-dependence observed in SGR J1830-0645 differed from that of other known magnetars. This neutron star exhibited two thermal blackbody emission components originating from its surface, with radii of 0.65 and 2.45 kilometers. The research conducted by Mr. Rahul Sharma, the lead author of the study and a post-doctoral fellow at RRI, significantly contributes to our understanding of magnetars and the extreme astrophysical conditions prevalent within these enigmatic objects.

AstroSat’s remarkable detection of intense X-ray bursts from SGR J1830-0645 showcases the unrivaled capabilities of India’s sophisticated space-based observatory. As scientists continue to explore and analyze these captivating magnetars, we are one step closer to unraveling the mysteries of our universe and gaining deeper insights into the fascinating world of extreme astrophysics.