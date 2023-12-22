New Research Explores the Effectiveness of Nuking Asteroids

Summary: Scientists at Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have developed a simulation model to understand the potential outcome of exploding asteroids with nuclear weapons. The technique, known as nuclear ablation, involves vaporizing the surface of the asteroid using radiation from a nuclear blast, resulting in a change in its velocity. The researchers considered a wide range of asteroid conditions in their simulation, ranging from solid rocks to rubble piles. While the effectiveness of nuking asteroids is still being explored, this research provides valuable insights for scientists worldwide working on asteroid deflection and destruction strategies.

In an effort to protect humanity from future asteroid threats, scientists and governments have been exploring various methods to mitigate the risk of catastrophic impacts. One technique that has garnered attention is nuclear ablation, which involves using nuclear weapons to vaporize the surface of an incoming asteroid. However, the effectiveness of this method has been a subject of debate.

Researchers at LLNL have now developed a simulation model, called the X-ray energy deposition model, to better understand the potential outcomes of nuking asteroids. By considering a wide range of asteroid conditions, including solid rocks and rubble piles, the researchers aimed to create an expansive simulation that captures various scenarios.

“If we have enough warning time, we could potentially launch a nuclear device, sending it millions of miles away to an asteroid that is headed toward Earth,” explained researcher Mary Burkey. “We would then detonate the device and either deflect the asteroid, keeping it intact but providing a controlled push away from Earth, or we could disrupt the asteroid, breaking it up into small, fast-moving fragments that would also miss the planet.”

The simulation model developed by LLNL’s scientists builds upon the knowledge gained from previous missions, such as NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), which involved crashing a kinetic impactor into an asteroid to study the effects on trajectory. This new research offers valuable insights that can help scientists worldwide improve asteroid deflection and destruction strategies.

“While the likelihood of a large asteroid impact during our lifetime is low, the potential consequences could be devastating,” said Megan Bruck Syal, LLNL’s planetary defense project lead. By further understanding the potential outcomes of nuking asteroids, researchers are working towards ensuring the safety and security of our planet in the face of potential threats from space.